Terrell Suggs isn’t the only Ravens connection in Super Bowl LIV. Raheem Mostert spent time in Baltimore, too.

Chiefs offensive lineman Greg Senat: Senat was a sixth-round pick out of Wagner by the Ravens in 2018 and signed a four-year rookie contract with the team. He missed the Ravens’ first 10 practices of training camp because of a left foot injury, but returned and was considered the backup left tackle behind Ronnie Stanley. However, the 23-year-old posted a picture of himself in a walking boot on Twitter, drawing the ire of coach John Harbaugh, and was placed on injured reserve, ending his rookie season. When the Ravens promoted cornerback Maurice Canady to the 53-man roster ahead of a game against the Cardinals in Week 2 this season, Senat was waived in a corresponding move. The Chiefs picked him up off waivers, but he was again placed on IR on Nov. 2 with an undisclosed injury.