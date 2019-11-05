After knocking off the then-undefeated New England Patriots with a 37-20 victory Sunday night, odds for the Ravens’ Super Bowl chances have ballooned.
Sitting at 6-2 at the halfway point of the regular season, the Ravens have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl (6/1), only behind the Patriots (5/2) and New Orleans Saints (9/2), according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Ravens opened the season with the 17th-best odds to win the Super Bowl (32/1), eighth-highest among AFC teams.
Riding a four-game win streak, these odds have increased behind the stellar play of quarterback Lamar Jackson.
His MVP chances have also risen, as the second-year player now holds the third-best odds (7/2) to be named MVP, behind Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (9/4) and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (7/2).
Jackson entered the season with 50/1 odds to win MVP, 19th-best to start the season. That number increased to 11/1 after throwing for five touchdowns in a season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins.
He’s completed 64.3% of his passes for 1,813 yards and 12 touchdowns and has just five interceptions. Jackson has also rushed for 637 yards, 11th-best in the league, as well as five touchdowns.