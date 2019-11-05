xml:space="preserve">
"The second half of the season begins in Cincinnati, and we have to be ready to go and be our best, the best team we can be," said John Harbaugh.

After knocking off the then-undefeated New England Patriots with a 37-20 victory Sunday night, odds for the Ravens’ Super Bowl chances have ballooned.

Sitting at 6-2 at the halfway point of the regular season, the Ravens have the third-best odds to win the Super Bowl (6/1), only behind the Patriots (5/2) and New Orleans Saints (9/2), according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.

The Ravens opened the season with the 17th-best odds to win the Super Bowl (32/1), eighth-highest among AFC teams.

Riding a four-game win streak, these odds have increased behind the stellar play of quarterback Lamar Jackson.
His MVP chances have also risen, as the second-year player now holds the third-best odds (7/2) to be named MVP, behind Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (9/4) and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (7/2).

Jackson entered the season with 50/1 odds to win MVP, 19th-best to start the season. That number increased to 11/1 after throwing for five touchdowns in a season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins.

He’s completed 64.3% of his passes for 1,813 yards and 12 touchdowns and has just five interceptions. Jackson has also rushed for 637 yards, 11th-best in the league, as well as five touchdowns.

