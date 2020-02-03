Ravens enter offseason as a popular pick to win Super Bowl LV despite flopping as favorites

The Kansas City Chiefs are the early favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions next year, but the Ravens aren’t far behind.
After rallying Sunday night to beat the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs opened as 6-1 betting favorites to win Super Bowl LV at Caesars Sportsbook. The Ravens are just behind, at 7-1.
Led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens entered the postseason as Super Bowl favorites and on a collision course with second-seeded Kansas City. But a stunning mid-January loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round ended a 12-game winning streak and denied the franchise a shot at its third Lombardi Trophy.
The Ravens will host the Chiefs, who have won the past two meetings at Arrowhead Stadium, in a matchup next season pitting the NFL’s reigning Most Valuable Player, Jackson, against the reigning Super Bowl MVP, Patrick Mahomes, himself the 2018 NFL MVP. The league’s full schedule is expected to be released in April.
The NFC champion 49ers, whom the Ravens defeated in Baltimore last season, have the third-best Super Bowl odds, at 8-1. The New Orleans Saints (11-1), New England Patriots (14-1), Pittsburgh Steelers (15-1), Green Bay Packers (18-1) and Dallas Cowboys (18-1) round out Caesars’ top eight.
Odds to win Super Bowl LV (via Caesars Sportsbook):
- Chiefs 6-1
- Ravens 7-1
- 49ers 8-1
- Saints 11-1
- Patriots 14-1
- Steelers 15-1
- Packers 18-1
- Cowboys 18-1
- Seahawks 22-1
- Eagles 25-1
- Rams 25-1
- Browns 25-1
- Vikings 25-1
- Chargers 30-1
- Raiders 30-1
- Texans 30-1
- Titans 30-1
- Bills 30-1
- Bears 30-1
- Colts 35-1
- Falcons 40-1
- Buccaneers 50-1
- Cardinals 60-1
- Jets 60-1
- Jaguars 75-1
- Broncos 75-1
- Dolphins 100-1
- Giants 100-1
- Lions 100-1
- Panthers 100-1
- Redskins 200-1
- Bengals 200-1