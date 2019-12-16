The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday claimed former Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs off waivers, according to multiple reports.
Suggs was released by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday after registering 5½ sacks in 13 games. In March, the 17-year veteran signed a one-year deal with Arizona after 16 seasons with the Ravens.
The Chiefs had a need for a pass rusher, with defensive end Alex Okafor suffering a potentially season-ending torn pectoral muscle in the team’s win Sunday over the Denver Broncos.
There was speculation that Suggs, the franchise’s all-time leaders in sacks (132½) and games played (229) could return to the Ravens, with ESPN’s Adam Schefter reporting that Suggs would “strongly consider not reporting if a team other than the Baltimore Ravens claims him.”
However, with the league’s best record at 12-2, the Ravens had the last pick on the waiver system to submit a claim on Suggs by Monday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.
According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Ravens did not submit a claim for Suggs, given the team had the last pick in the system.
The Ravens are currently tied for 18th in the NFL with 34 sacks. Outside linebacker Matthew Judon leads the team with 8½.
At his weekly news conference on Monday, hours before the deadline to submit a waiver claim, Ravens coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on the possibility of adding Suggs.
“He’s on waivers, so why don’t we just wait until we see what happens with that?” Harbaugh said.