The former Gilman star shared a picture of himself Wednesday on Instagram in which he’s lying in a hospital bed while hooked up to medical devices. In the photo’s caption, Jones wrote that when his doctor told him he’d need surgery, “I couldn’t believe what he had just said.” Jones indicated that the reason for the surgery was “something that I had been living with my whole life,” and the post includes the hashtag “#AnomalousCoronaryArtery.”