Ravens stock report: 13 players who are rising or falling at training camp

It might not have been quite that good, but it was still an emphatic warning shot. Campbell has dusted guards as an interior rusher and overwhelmed tackles on the edge. In what could be his final NFL season, the six-time Pro Bowl selection has set his sights on reaching 100 career sacks. Even if Campbell (92 career sacks) can’t get there in Year 14 — he has just 10 ½ over the past two seasons — he should be the linchpin of a rock-solid defensive line. With a second year in coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale’s system, he looks even more comfortable.