Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff reacted to the Ravens’ 28-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale Sunday.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter: Week 17 was ... well, Week 17. Robert Griffin III led a 12th straight Ravens victory in a constant downpour with multiple offensive starters sitting out a meaningless regular-season finale. It appears that the team left the game unscathed, which was the top goal, aside from winning the game. Now, the postseason starts. After a much-deserved bye week, all the pressure will be on the Ravens, who will likely be the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Now the fun begins.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: The Ravens’ best regular season in franchise history ended just like everyone expected it would: with chants of “R-G-3” ringing out around M&T Bank Stadium and their defense making the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense look like it came straight from Salvation Army. Unless the Ravens suffer catastrophic injuries in the next few weeks, the expectation should be a February trip to Miami for the Super Bowl. There’s not a more complete team in the NFL.
Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens made an impressive statement about their collective will. The Steelers needed to win to maintain their playoff hopes. The Ravens had nothing tangible to play for and rested their best players accordingly. And still, they battered their oldest rival to finish off the best regular season in team history. Robert Griffin III was no Lamar Jackson, looking shaky on some of his throws and struggling to finish drives. But the Ravens offense did not stop moving with him in control. Gus Edwards and Justice Hill ran extremely hard in place of injured starter Mark Ingram II, and the Ravens deservedly broke the single-season rushing record for an NFL team. Their defense did not let up, swarming the ball as it held a poor Steelers offense to 3.4 yards per play. This was perhaps the Ravens’ least important and least aesthetically pleasing victory of the season, but they nonetheless managed to say something about why they’re a great team.