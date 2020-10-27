The Steelers are undefeated, but the Ravens are favored in Week 8 clash

The Ravens are field-goal favorites over the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their AFC North matchup Sunday, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks.
The Ravens (5-1) opened as 5½-point home favorites in some sportsbooks after the Steelers improved to 6-0 Sunday, but the line has since come down to 3½. According to ESPN, a 6-0 team has closed as an underdog of four or more points only five times in the Super Bowl era. All five undefeated teams also lost those games.
After a no-show in a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Ravens will host a second Super Bowl contender — and one of the NFL’s best defenses — on Sunday. The Ravens are tied for second in the NFL in point differential through six games (plus-75); the Steelers are fourth (plus-65). The Ravens rank first in scoring defense (17.3 points per game allowed), while Pittsburgh’s first in total defense (286.3 points per game allowed).
The Steelers are the NFL’s only unbeaten team, having knocked off the then-undefeated Tennessee Titans, 27-24, on Sunday. They also routed the Cleveland Browns, 38-7, in Week 6. But the Ravens are coming off a bye, and they knocked off the 8-0 New England Patriots at home last season, 37-20, to kick-start a torrid second half of the season.
Over 4,000 fans will be allowed into M&T Bank Stadium this Sunday, the Ravens' first home game with more than just friends and family in attendance this season. The team is 13-2 overall in its past 15 home games and 6-2 in its past eight against the spread in Baltimore.
The Ravens have won two straight against Pittsburgh and three of the past four, though Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed both games last year. Pittsburgh leads in the all-time series, 28-24.
The over-under for Sunday’s game is 46½ points.