The Ravens (2-2) are favored between 3½ and four points in Week 5, their first meeting since quarterback Joe Flacco hurt his hip in a Week 9 loss last season at M&T Bank Stadium. Quarterback Lamar Jackson will face the Steelers (1-3) for the first time as a starting quarterback, while fellow second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph will make just his third start since taking over for injured star Ben Roethlisberger.