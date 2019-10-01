The Ravens are narrow favorites over the Steelers ahead of their trip Sunday to Pittsburgh, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Ravens haven’t been favored in Pittsburgh since 2015.
The Ravens (2-2) are favored between 3½ and four points in Week 5, their first meeting since quarterback Joe Flacco hurt his hip in a Week 9 loss last season at M&T Bank Stadium. Quarterback Lamar Jackson will face the Steelers (1-3) for the first time as a starting quarterback, while fellow second-year quarterback Mason Rudolph will make just his third start since taking over for injured star Ben Roethlisberger.
Pittsburgh will have a shorter-than-normal work week after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 27-3, on Monday night for its first win. The Ravens, meanwhile, are in danger of losing three straight games for the first time since November 2018, when they fell to the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and, coincidentally, the Steelers.
The Ravens’ win at Heinz Field last season was their first in Pittsburgh since 2015. Since 2013, the Steelers are 16-3 against AFC North opponents at Heinz Field. The Ravens, meanwhile, are just 3-5 in their past eight games against divisional foes and 1-7 against the spread, according to CBS Sports.
Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 28-22 and has won four of the past five meetings. Before that, the Ravens had won four straight.
The over-under for the game is 44 points.