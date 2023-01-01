How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers: Week 17 playoff implications, TV, odds and more

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 17 game between the Ravens (10-5) and Pittsburgh Steelers (7-8).
Playoff implications: The Ravens, who’ve already clinched a playoff berth and will face the AFC North-leading Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, need one of these two results to keep alive their hopes of earning a division title and top-three seed in the AFC playoffs:
- Ravens beat the Steelers (8:20 p.m. Sunday) OR
- Buffalo Bills beat the Bengals (8:30 p.m. Monday)
TV: NBC, Chs. 11, 4 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)
Stream: NBC Sports
Radio: Westwood One Sports (Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson); La Mera Mesa (1050 AM) and WTTZ (93.5 FM) (David Andrade, Allen Gutierrez)
Forecast: Partly cloudy, mid- to high 40s
Line: Ravens by 2 ½ (as of Saturday night)
Over-under: 35 points
