How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers: Week 8 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Nov 01, 2020 7:00 AM

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 8 game between the Ravens (5-1) and Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0).

Time: 1 p.m. Sunday

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium. The open-air stadium will host 4,300 fans for the first time this season.

TV: CBS/Chs. 13, 9 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)
Coverage map:

Red: Steelers at Ravens. Purple: Patriots at Bills. Green: Jets at Chiefs. Brown: Colts at Lions. Blue: Titans at Bengals. Yellow: Chargers at Broncos (late).
Red: Steelers at Ravens. Purple: Patriots at Bills. Green: Jets at Chiefs. Brown: Colts at Lions. Blue: Titans at Bengals. Yellow: Chargers at Broncos (late). (506Sports.com)

Stream: CBS All Access

Radio: Sports USA (Josh Appel, Brandon Noble); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Dennis Pitta); WDCN (87.7 FM) (Gustavo Salazar, David Andrade)

Forecast: Mid-50s, showers

Line: Ravens by 4 (as of Saturday night)

Latest Baltimore Ravens

Pregame reading:

