Ravens sign S Tony Jefferson to 53-man roster; 2 more Steelers starters set to return

In Pittsburgh, the Steelers activated starting center Kendrick Green and cornerback Joe Haden from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Top wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who had 105 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 13 home win against the Ravens, was activated Friday. Fellow wideout James Washington, who was held without a catch in Week 13 and has 285 receiving yards this season, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday and will miss Sunday’s game.