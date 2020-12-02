xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers: Week 12 game time, TV, odds and what to read

Jonas Shaffer
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 02, 2020 10:48 AM

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 12 game between the Ravens (6-4) and Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0):

Time: 3:40 p.m. Wednesday

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh. Attendance will be limited to 2,500 people — Steelers players, coaches, staff and family members of players.

TV: NBC/Chs. 11, 4 (Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)
Stream: NBC Sports Live

[More from sports] After coronavirus outbreak, here’s where the Ravens’ roster stands for game vs. Steelers

Radio: Westwood One Sports (Kenny Albert, Tony Boselli); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo); WDCN (87.7 FM) (Gustavo Salazar, David Andrade)

Forecast: High 30s, clear

Line: Steelers by 10 (as of Wednesday morning)

Pregame reading:

