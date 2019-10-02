Ravens 27, Steelers 24: This game couldn’t come at a more interesting time. Despite a 1-3 start, Pittsburgh has been competitive and is coming off a 27-3 thumping of the Bengals in which the defense sacked Andy Dalton eight times. Meanwhile, the Ravens are grappling with how to fix a leaky secondary that has cost them dearly in two straight losses. Young Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph might be just what the Ravens defense needs to restore some confidence, but there’s a reason the Ravens have allowed 330-plus passing yards in three straight weeks. Lamar Jackson should be able to do enough to lift the Ravens on the road against a weakened division rival, but Pittsburgh won’t make it easy.