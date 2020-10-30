Ravens vs. Steelers staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 8 game in Baltimore?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s game between the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium:
C.J. Doon, editor
Steelers 24, Ravens 21: This game feels like a toss-up, considering how well both defenses are playing. The extra week of rest and self-scouting should help the Ravens offense get back on track, but facing a Pittsburgh defense that ranks second in the league in efficiency with perhaps the league’s most dominant front-four could be a rude awakening. In the end, I trust the Steelers' receivers to make more plays than the Ravens', especially since Ben Roethlisberger is getting the ball out faster than any quarterback in the league (2.29 seconds), potentially neutralizing the Ravens' pass rush and dizzying array of blitzes. One of those receivers — perhaps rookie Chase Claypool, already one of the NFL’s top yards-after-catch creators — makes a big play late in the game to put Pittsburgh on top.
Daniel Oyefusi, reporter
Ravens 23, Steelers 20: The Steelers' defensive front will pose serious problems for the Ravens' offensive line, but if Lamar Jackson can get a clean pocket, there are plays to made over the middle of the field with Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush out for the rest of the season. And while Pittsburgh’s offense has been rejuvenated with the return of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers still struggle to push the ball downfield consistently. The Ravens defense, with newcomer Yannick Ngakoue making his team debut, will make one more play than the Steelers offense in a close AFC North battle.
Mike Preston, columnist
Ravens 24, Steelers 21: Pittsburgh is undefeated but not unbeatable. The Ravens should be able to slow the Steelers' running game, and if they tackle well, they’ll control Pittsburgh’s passing game, which features a lot of quick releases by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. If the Ravens can get an early lead and mount an effective running game, they’ll beat the Steelers, who have been as lucky as they have been good this season.
Jonas Shaffer, reporter
Steelers 20, Ravens 17: Yes, Lamar Jackson and this Ravens offense should be well rested and well prepared after a week off. But Pittsburgh has the defensive talent up front to execute the Chiefs' blueprint even better than Kansas City could. Unless the Ravens make Ben Roethlisberger look like Joe Burrow, the Steelers should have enough firepower out wide to prevail, especially against a banged-up secondary.
Childs Walker, reporter
Ravens 27, Steelers 23: This high-stakes showdown pits strength vs. strength all over the field. The Ravens' offensive line will have to perform better to keep the NFL’s best defensive front off Jackson, and the reigning MVP will have to punish Pittsburgh’s blitzes with a few big plays. The Ravens have the defensive playmakers to force Ben Roethlisberger into mistakes and will benefit from a week of rest and regrouping. They’ll outlast their archrivals in another nip-and-tuck battle.