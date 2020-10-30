Ravens vs. Steelers staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 8 game in Baltimore?

Steelers 24, Ravens 21: This game feels like a toss-up, considering how well both defenses are playing. The extra week of rest and self-scouting should help the Ravens offense get back on track, but facing a Pittsburgh defense that ranks second in the league in efficiency with perhaps the league’s most dominant front-four could be a rude awakening. In the end, I trust the Steelers' receivers to make more plays than the Ravens', especially since Ben Roethlisberger is getting the ball out faster than any quarterback in the league (2.29 seconds), potentially neutralizing the Ravens' pass rush and dizzying array of blitzes. One of those receivers — perhaps rookie Chase Claypool, already one of the NFL’s top yards-after-catch creators — makes a big play late in the game to put Pittsburgh on top.