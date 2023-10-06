Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Sunday’s Week 5 game between the Ravens (3-1) and the Steelers (2-2) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Brian Wacker, reporter

Ravens 20, Steelers 17: The Ravens seem to play their best on the road against division foes. Still, the Steelers are in a different category here, having won six of their past 10 against Baltimore. They’ve also battered Lamar Jackson, sacking him 16 times in five career meetings. He has a passer rating of 67.4 with 634 passing yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions against them. But with a revamped Ravens offense, the Steelers’ offense struggling and quarterback Kenny Pickett battling a bone bruise in his left knee, the Ravens win a close one.

Mike Preston, columnist

Ravens 21, Steelers 17: Even if quarterback Kenny Pickett plays despite a knee injury, he won’t have full mobility in the pocket. That will make the Steelers one-dimensional and they can’t beat the Ravens with a limited offense. And they certainly can’t beat them if Mitch Trubisky plays in place of Pickett. Coach Mike Tomlin will have his team fired up after getting embarrassed, 30-6, by Houston last week, but the Ravens should win and improve to 3-0 in the AFC North.

Childs Walker, reporter

Ravens 23, Steelers 16: These teams played a 16-14 game and a 16-13 game last season, reminding us that it’s folly to pick a blowout either way in this rivalry. That said, the Ravens have the better quarterback, the better defense, better results against common opponents and a chance to build on their AFC North lead. They won’t allow Pittsburgh’s offense to get going and will turn to their running game to secure a rugged victory.

C.J. Doon, editor

Ravens 20, Steelers 9: It could be a very familiar script for the Ravens this week: Stop the run, overwhelm an overmatched quarterback, lean on the running game and ride a few big plays from Lamar Jackson to victory. It would take a minor miracle for the Steelers to score a touchdown against this Ravens defense, as only the Raiders and Giants rank worse in offensive efficiency. Stranger things have happened in this rivalry, but it’s hard to envision the Ravens losing this one.

Tim Schwartz, editor

Ravens 27, Steelers 21: The Ravens don’t need to be healthy (surprise, they won’t be) to beat the Steelers. Baltimore’s depth has proved to be its biggest weapon, and Pittsburgh hasn’t shown it’s ready to compete with the best in the AFC, with or without Kenny Pickett at quarterback. The Ravens’ defense should have another field day and Lamar Jackson and company — whoever his company is this week, anyway — is still better than whatever the Steelers might trot out there. Baltimore is the better team, and with a chance to take an even bigger lead in the AFC North, it should be ready to seize the opportunity.