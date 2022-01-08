Ravens vs. Steelers staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s regular-season finale in Baltimore?

Ravens 28, Steelers 23: It could just be coachspeak, but Ravens coach John Harbaugh said Friday that the Ravens had one of their best weeks of practice this season. That doesn’t sound like a team that’s thinking about its paltry 2% chance to make the playoffs. There’s enough motivation alone to beat Ben Roethlisberger in his final game, and backup quarterback Tyler Huntley’s quick passing game might be just what the Ravens need to neutralize T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward. This cursed season likely ends without a postseason berth, but the Ravens will control what they can control Sunday and beat Pittsburgh at home. For those scoreboard watching, the Jaguars beating the Colts is the most unlikely leg of Don “Wink” Martindale’s three-team parlay, but Jacksonville upset the Bills earlier this season and hasn’t loss to the Colts at home since 2014. Hey, you never know.