Staff picks for Sunday's Ravens-Steelers game at M&T Bank Stadium

The Baltimore Sun's Ravens beat crew predicts who will win Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers:

Steelers 28, Ravens 27

These teams have been going in totally different directions since their previous meeting. The Steelers haven’t lost since the Ravens soundly beat them in Week 4, while the Ravens are 1-3. The Steelers have had some success in Baltimore since John Harbaugh took over the Ravens, winning four of their 10 meetings. This feels like it could be the turning point on what looked like a promising season for the Ravens.

Steelers 28, Ravens 19

When the Ravens defeated the Steelers by 12 points in Pittsburgh on Sept. 30, they improved to 3-1 and seemed destined for a playoff berth. Since then, the team has dropped three of four games and is beginning to wonder how many wins it will need to reach the postseason. Meanwhile, the Steelers are riding a three-game winning streak and are looking like the preseason AFC North favorite many people thought they would be.

Ravens 28, Steelers 27

Regardless of how the Ravens play on the road, they usually play tough at home. They can't afford another loss, especially in the division, so they should regain focus and intensity after the disaster last week in Charlotte, N.C. The magic number to basically assure a playoff berth is 10 wins, but that won't matter if the Ravens win the division. Right now, there isn't much separation between the Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Steelers.

Ravens 27, Steelers 24

The Ravens will remain on the crazy roller coaster that has brought them back to .500 and deliver a second victory over the Steelers. Trying to figure out how they could beat the Steelers on the road and lose to the Cleveland Browns will make your head hurt, but beating Pittsburgh will chase the clouds away.

Steelers 28, Ravens 21

The Ravens are coming off their worst loss of the season; the Steelers are on the come-up. Home-field advantage will stem the momentum somewhat, but Pittsburgh has the talent to get after Joe Flacco on defense and pick apart the Ravens' slumping secondary.

Ravens 27, Steelers 24

It’s easy to think the Ravens are on a one-way trip to nowhere, but that’s never been their pattern under John Harbaugh. They’re home, they understand the enormous stakes of this game and they handled the Steelers on both sides of the ball in Week 4. Expect them to keep their season afloat by the skin on their knuckles.