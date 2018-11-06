Ravens vs. Steelers snap count analysis: Jimmy Smith's playing time falls, but play rises

Here’s what stood out about the Ravens’ playing time on offense and defense during their 23-16 loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Steelers

Matt Skura, C — 61

Orlando Brown Jr., OT — 61

Jermaine Eluemunor, OT — 61

Alex Lewis, G — 61

Marshal Yanda, G — 61

Joe Flacco, QB — 61

Michael Crabtree, WR — 43

Willie Snead IV, WR — 42

John Brown, WR — 39

Alex Collins, RB — 31

Mark Andrews, TE — 27

Hayden Hurst, TE — 27

Buck Allen, RB — 26

Chris Moore, WR — 24

Nick Boyle, TE — 21

Lamar Jackson, QB — 13

Patrick Ricard, FB — 9

Gus Edwards, RB — 2

Takeaways

» The offensive line was far from perfect, allowing two sacks and rarely giving Flacco time to make deep drops for longer-developing pass plays, but at least this unit stayed healthy. Only five linemen played, and each of them all 61 snaps.

» Hurst played more than Boyle for the first time this season, and was in for over 44 percent of the offense’s snaps for the second straight game. That could be evidence of Hurst’s climb up the depth chart. More likely, it’s a byproduct of two straight games in which the Ravens trailed for a while.

» With Jackson's 13 snaps, the Ravens had two quarterbacks on the field for more than one-fifth (21.3 percent) of their offensive snaps.

» Edwards’ two snaps might prove to be his last for a while, though not for a lack of trying. Ty Montgomery figures to get his first looks in Baltimore after the Ravens return from the bye week, and the team likely won’t carry four running backs on its game day roster.

Ravens defensive snap counts vs. Steelers

Eric Weddle, FS — 81

C.J. Mosley, ILB — 81

Tony Jefferson, SS — 80

Tavon Young, CB — 68

Brandon Carr, CB — 66

Za’Darius Smith, OLB — 64

Matthew Judon, OLB — 57

Jimmy Smith, CB — 52

Marlon Humphrey, CB — 49

Terrell Suggs, OLB — 48

Brent Urban, DE — 42

Brandon Williams, DT — 40

Michael Pierce, DT — 31

Patrick Onwuasor, ILB — 28

Chris Wormley, DT — 28

Anthony Levine Sr., SS/LB — 23

Kenny Young, ILB — 23

Tyus Bowser, OLB — 16

Zach Sieler, DE — 6

Chuck Clark, FS — 5

Anthony Averett, CB — 3

Takeaways

» The 81 defensive snaps are the most the Ravens have played this season, just eclipsing the 80 they played in their Week 5 overtime loss to the Cleveland Browns.

» With Humphrey playing for the first time since Week 6, Jimmy Smith's share of snaps fell from 98.6 percent in Week 7 and 95.4 percent in Week 8 to 64.2 percent Sunday. After recent struggles, Smith made several plays in the second half against the Steelers, and coach John Harbaugh said he played well.

» Harbaugh also complimented Averett, but the rookie played more on special teams than on defense for the second straight game since returning from a lingering hamstring injury.

» Despite practicing just once all week, and even then on a limited basis, Mosley still managed to play every defensive snap and finish with seven tackles, tied for the team high.

