Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph left during the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Ravens after being knocked unconscious after a hit to the helmet from safety Earl Thomas III.
On third-and-11, Rudolph escaped pressure and delivered a 26-yard pass to wide receiver James Washington. Thomas leaped into Rudolph with his arms extended just as the quarterback was about to throw, and the side of Thomas’ helmet made contact with Rudolph’s face mask. Rudolph banged his head on the turf and was motionless on the ground, as his teammates quickly called for medical attention.
A cart and a backboard were brought out for Rudolph, but he was able to walk off the field with assistance from two teammates. Rudolph’s face mask was removed from his helmet as he came off the field. The Steelers officially ruled him out for the rest of the game with a concussion.
Thomas was flagged for roughing the passer on the hit.
Rudolph, a second-year player out of Oklahoma State, was filling in for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who suffered a season-ending elbow injury in Week 2.
Rookie Devlin Hodges, the all-time Football Championship Subdivision passing leader at Samford, replaced Rudolph at quarterback for the Steelers.