Ravens call up 10 players from practice squad vs. Steelers; ailing DT Brandon Williams won’t play

The Ravens activated 10 practice squad players as COVID-19 replacements for Wednesday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, setting the stage for seven potential NFL debuts.
With a coronavirus outbreak depleting their roster, the Ravens called up the following players: rookie quarterback Tyler Huntley; rookie running back Ty’Son Williams; tight ends Luke Willson, Eric Tomlinson and Sean Culkin; offensive lineman R.J. Prince; rookie defensive tackle Aaron Crawford; outside linebackers Chauncey Rivers, a rookie, and Aaron Adeoye; and long snapper Nick Moore.
Rookie center Trystan Colon-Castillo, who’s been on the 53-man roster since October, is also set to make his first appearance. Only Willson, Tomlinson and Culkin have played in an NFL game before.
The Ravens did not activate running backs Mark Ingram II or J.K. Dobbins off the reserve/COVID-19 list; Tuesday marked the last of a mandatory 10 days of self-quarantine since they tested positive.
Starting defensive tackle Brandon Williams (ankle), who hasn’t practiced in over two weeks, and offensive tackle Jake Rodgers, whom the team claimed off waivers last week, are also inactive.
Safety Geno Stone, who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, was added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
The Steelers are without center Maurkice Pouncey, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection. Pouncey on Wednesday joined starting defensive end Stephon Tuitt and reserve offensive tackle Jerald Hawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list, reserved for players who have tested positive or been exposed to the virus as a “high-risk” close contact.
Quarterback Josh Dobbs, safety Antoine Brooks Jr. (Maryland), running back Jaylen Samuels, linebacker Jayrone Elliott and tight end Kevin Rader are also inactive for Pittsburgh.