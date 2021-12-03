Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh returns to practice, but secondary’s on shaky ground before trip to Pittsburgh

Cornerbacks Tavon Young and Marlon Humphrey missed their third and second straight day of practice, respectively. Both have been ill. Cornerback Chris Westry (thigh) practiced Friday for the first time this week but appeared limited. Anthony Averett missed Wednesday’s practice with shoulder and ankle injuries and was limited Thursday. Jimmy Smith (neck), who hasn’t played since Week 10, was absent Friday after participating fully Thursday. Cornerback Kevon Seymour, primarily a special teams contributor, tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week.