How to watch Ravens vs. Steelers: Week 18 playoff path, TV, odds and more

Here’s what you need to know about the Week 18 game between the Ravens (8-8) and Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1).
Playoff implications: The Ravens, who enter Sunday with faint playoff odds, need these four results to enter the postseason as the AFC’s No. 7 seed:
- Ravens beat the Steelers (1 p.m. Sunday)
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts (1 p.m.)
- New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins (4:25 p.m.)
- Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Chargers (8:20 p.m.)
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)
Stream: Paramount+
Radio: Compass Media Networks (Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Femi Ayanbadejo)
Forecast: Rain, high 30s, low 40s
Line: Ravens by 3 ½ (as of Saturday night)
Over-under: 40 ½ points
Pregame reading:
- Ravens vs. Steelers staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s regular-season finale in Baltimore?
- With Ravens QB Lamar Jackson ruled out, Tyler Huntley will start regular-season finale vs. Steelers
- Mike Preston: In unpredictable season, Ravens hoping for another twist of fate | COMMENTARY
- Mike Preston: Terrell Suggs brings some ‘Sizzle’ to Ravens’ final game against Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger | COMMENTARY
- For 18 seasons, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has been the Ravens’ most constant rival: ‘He’s like the Terminator’
- Die-hard Ravens fan Nic Cullison has gotten a tattoo after each victory this season. He has no regrets.
- Ravens QB Lamar Jackson misses practice again; FB Patrick Ricard, TE Nick Boyle placed on reserve/COVID-19 list
- As Ravens’ DL Calais Campbell, CB Jimmy Smith mull future, a potential exodus looms: ‘There’s no guarantees’
- Amid record-breaking year, Ravens TE Mark Andrews named team MVP
- How the Ravens’ finale vs. Pittsburgh could affect their draft order, record books and more
- Ravens vs. Steelers scouting report for Week 18: Who has the edge?