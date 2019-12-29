Here’s what you need to know about the Week 17 game between the Ravens (13-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-7):
Playoff implications: The Ravens have already clinched a first-round bye and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Pittsburgh can clinch the second wild-card spot with:
- A win AND a Tennessee Titans loss or tie vs. the Houston Texans OR
- A tie AND a Titans loss OR
- A Titans loss AND an Indianapolis Colts win vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars AND a Oakland Raiders loss or tie vs. the Denver Broncos OR
- A Titans loss AND a Colts win AND a Steelers-Raiders tie in the strength-of-victory tiebreaker
Time: 4:25 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn)
Coverage map:
Stream: CBS All Access
Radio: WBAL (1090 AM/101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Jarret Johnson, Kirk McEwen)
Forecast: Rain, mid-40s
Line: Steelers by 1½ (as of Saturday night)