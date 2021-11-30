Ravens are field-goal favorites vs. Steelers in Week 13 road trip

According to Covers.com’s historical odds, which date to the 2006 season, the Ravens have never been favored by more than 3 ½ points in Pittsburgh under coach John Harbaugh. They were 3 ½-point favorites in 2019, when Pittsburgh started quarterback Mason Rudolph in place of the injured Ben Roethlisberger. They were also three-point favorites in 2015 and 2012, when Michael Vick and Byron Leftwich started for the injured Roethlisberger, respectively. The Ravens won all three games by a field goal.