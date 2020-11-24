Entering rematch vs. Steelers, Ravens are clear underdogs for first time in over a year

The Ravens will enter their Thanksgiving Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an unfamiliar role: as clear underdogs.
The undefeated Steelers (10-0) are four-point favorites ahead of their game Thursday in Pittsburgh, according to Las Vegas sportsbooks. The Ravens (6-4) have been favored in 19 straight games, including the postseason, a stretch that’s now over a year old. (The Ravens entered their Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts as one-point underdogs in some books, but others had them favored.)
The New England Patriots were three-point favorites entering their Week 9 game in Baltimore last year, a prime-time matchup the Ravens won, 37-20. The Steelers were four-point underdogs against the Ravens in their first meeting this season despite a 6-0 record, and emerged with a 28-24 win at M&T Bank Stadium.
Pittsburgh, which can eliminate the Ravens from AFC North title consideration with a win Thursday, is 9-1 overall and 6-4 against the spread in its past 10 games as a field-goal favorite or better, according to CBS Sports. The Ravens, meanwhile, had won 10 straight road games before their upset loss to the New England Patriots in Week 10, and are 7-4 against the spread in their past 11 away games.
Thursday’s game is the second between the Ravens and Steelers to be held on Thanksgiving in the teams’ history. The Ravens won in Baltimore, 20-22, in 2013, a game remembered for Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomline’s sideline interference with Ravens kickoff returner Jacoby Jones. The Steelers have lost two of the past five meetings but lead the series 29-24 overall.
The over/under for Sunday’s game is 45 points.