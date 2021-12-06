Penalties go Ravens’ way in Pittsburgh, drawing Steelers fans’ ire; Chris Wormley gets revenge with sacks | NOTES

In the second quarter on second-and-15 at the Ravens’ 36, Jackson hit running back Devonta Freeman on an 8-yard pass along the right sideline. But after the play, Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt said something to Freeman in front of an official, who flagged Watt for taunting. That penalty helped the Ravens march 99 yards in 16 plays over 10:27, capped by a 3-yard touchdown run by Freeman in the second quarter.