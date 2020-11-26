NBC’s Mike Tirico on the Ravens vs. Steelers rivalry, Lamar Jackson, the 2020 season and more

I think it’s more interesting, because now we’ve got to figure out what’s your next act. You had success with a certain group in a certain way, and whether defenses have gotten a better understanding of how to play you or the supporting cast around you is not as great as it was the year before, you’ve got to figure a way to still be at an MVP-type level. That’s always the beauty of sports. The great new thing comes along, and we all get excited about it. Then you want to see how does that athlete, how does that coach, how does that team grow in the brighter spotlight? I don’t think Lamar will shrink from it, and I think he’ll eventually grow from it. But that doesn’t mean there’s not a sidestep on the way back up the mountain. So it intrigues me; how will Lamar and how will this offense — because it’s not just one guy — improve? And this is a terrific defense that you’re playing. They were scoring points seemingly with ease last year and they were doing it with great speed, great tempo. It seemed like they were on the field for a few minutes and they’d score. It doesn’t seem like that same offense now, so how do they find that quickly? It’s a fascinating story, and if it doesn’t happen this year, it will just add a lot of intrigue for next year.