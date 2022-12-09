Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still sidelined at practice, but G Kevin Zeitler returns

Injured Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is not expected to play in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after missing the week of practice.

Jackson, who hurt his knee in Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos, was not present for the open portion of practice Friday. He also sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday. Backup Tyler Huntley is expected to start in his place.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler (knee) returned to practice Friday after missing Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. He’s started all 13 games for the Ravens this season and hasn’t missed a snap on offense.

Center Trystan Colon (personal) and cornerback Marcus Peters (rest) were also back after missing the week’s first two practices.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, a full participant Wednesday and limited participant Thursday, missed practice Friday. He hasn’t played since injuring his ankle in a Week 11 win over the Carolina Panthers. Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and cornerback Daryl Worley (hamstring) were also missing Friday.

