Instant analysis from Ravens’ 16-13 overtime loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Tim Schwartz, editor: Of course Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had one more dagger to put in the Ravens. A tough, injury-riddled season for Baltimore came to a most brutal yet fitting end as Roethlisberger made sure his career would not end with a loss at M&T Bank Stadium. This loss for the Ravens really felt like a microcosm of all their problems this season. Without an injured Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Tyler Huntley looked largely overmatched against the Steelers and turned the ball over time and time again and couldn’t carry the offense in a must-win game. Raven after Raven limped off the field in overtime. Yet, despite the hodgepodge roster and numerous failures on both sides of the ball, Baltimore led with three minutes to go. A six-game losing streak after starting 8-3 is a hard pill to swallow for this prideful Ravens bunch, but 8-9 with the roster that took the field Sunday feels like an accomplishment.