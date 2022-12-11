Instant analysis from Ravens’ 16-14 win over Pittsburgh Steelers

Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday’s Week 14 game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh:

Jonas Shaffer, reporter: More than anything, the Ravens’ four-game losing streak to Pittsburgh was defined by the razor-thin margin for error they gave themselves, then tripped up on. On Sunday, they finally flipped the script with a handful of important and timely plays.

Advertisement

Led by a resurgent running game and an opportunistic defense, the Ravens held on for a 16-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, ending a four-game losing streak to their AFC North rivals but losing quarterback Tyler Huntley in the process. https://t.co/GEa0ckXg2t — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) December 11, 2022

Childs Walker, reporter: This was the Ravens’ biggest win of the year, because so much worked against them. It triggered memories of the pandemic-marred games from two years ago, with the Ravens forced to turn to third-string quarterback Anthony Brown. They ran for 44 yards on a crucial fourth-quarter scoring drive, when the Steelers knew passing was a last resort. Give the offensive line huge credit for that one, not to mention Ben Powers’ block to spring a game-clinching third-down conversion by Gus Edwards.

Freshly activated J.K. Dobbins gave the offense an early jolt with his 44-yard burst up the middle, followed by a tough touchdown run. The Ravens created first-half scoring opportunities for themselves with a fourth-down conversion in their own territory and a red zone interception by Roquan Smith. They also stole at least another three from the Steelers when Patrick Queen made an excellent leaping interception in the waning seconds of the first half. They missed too many tackles, and their coverage let them down on Pittsburgh’s 49-second scoring drive in the fourth quarter, but they made up for it with takeaways.

Advertisement

Hayes Gardner, reporter: Playing without Lamar Jackson for the past seven quarters, the Ravens have two wins. This week, like last week, was about survival.

The Ravens escaped with a victory a week ago against the Broncos, and this week — without Jackson or Tyler Huntley for most of the second half — they held on. Neither was especially pretty.

The Baltimore rushing game was strong, but the defense was the real hero, intercepting Mitch Trubisky three times and holding the Steelers to their fewest points since Week 8.

FINAL: Ravens 16, Steelers 14



After quarterback Tyler Huntley is knocked out, the Ravens (9-4) and rookie Anthony Brown hang on to move to 3-0 in the AFC North. Follow our live blog for postgame reaction and analysis: https://t.co/DRlmg6gd9W — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) December 11, 2022

C.J. Doon, editor: Nothing comes easy for the Ravens, does it? After Steelers rookie quarterback was knocked out, the Ravens’ defense feasted on backup Mitch Trubisky, intercepting him three times. But then quarterback Tyler Huntley took a big hit in the third quarter and was sidelined while in concussion protocol, forcing undrafted rookie Anthony Brown into his first NFL game. While the Steelers fought back to pull within a score in the fourth quarter, the Ravens made sure this was not going to be a repeat of last season’s collapse. The running game finally showed signs of life, powered by the return of J.K. Dobbins and a huge third-down conversion by Gus Edward that sealed the win. All eyes are on the health of the quarterbacks heading into a closing stretch littered with AFC North opponents.

Tim Schwartz, editor: The Ravens needed a gutsy win and they certainly got one Sunday. The running game made a much-needed return to prominence in a key rivalry game. This is a game Baltimore can hang its hat on for the rest of the season, but it will need to get healthy quickly at quarterback to be able to keep up with the Bengals in the AFC North.