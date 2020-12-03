Short-handed Ravens fall to Steelers, 19-14, are eliminated from AFC North title contention

The strangest, longest week in Ravens history ended with the team’s third-string quarterback sparking an improbable near-comeback, with a roster depleted by a coronavirus outbreak even more beset by injury, with an instant-classic game that could’ve been the greatest upset in the history of the series.
But ultimately, when the Ravens trudged off the grass Wednesday afternoon at Heinz Field, they’d lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 19-14. It was a game that required three postponements to get to. It was a game they’d had to play without several starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. It was a game that, had one or two balls bounced their way, they might’ve won.
But they didn’t, and now they have to face the consequences. The Ravens (6-5) have lost three straight for the first time since November 2018, a season that ended with an unlikely six wins in seven games, an AFC North title and a postseason berth.
If the Ravens have any playoff hopes, they’ll need a similar finish. They entered the game one spot out of the seven-team AFC playoff picture, and now they’ll have to play the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday night after a shortened week.
It is not a perilous schedule — a Monday night game in Cleveland against the 8-3 Browns is the toughest matchup — but then, the Ravens have no room for error. They cannot afford to lose to the Cowboys or the Jacksonville Jaguars or the New York Giants or the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals. A defeat in Cleveland might ultimately prove fatal, too.
The Ravens found hope Wednesday night in the most unlikely of partnerships: Trace McSorley, who’d replaced a hobbled Robert Griffin III, and wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, who’s struggled all season. The Ravens’ first passing first down all game was a 70-yard catch-and-run touchdown courtesy of the second-year practice squad quarterback and first-round wide receiver.
With the lead trimmed to 19-14 late in the fourth quarter, the Ravens had a chance to get the ball back and, against all odds, deliver a 12th-round, knockout blow. But on third-and-6, from Pittsburgh’s 17-yard line, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw a floater over the middle that seemed to hang forever, the balance of the game seemingly with it.
When it finally fell, three Ravens were within yards of the ball. None were as close as James Washington, who’d slipped by outside linebacker Tyus Bowser and was shielding off safety Chuck Clark. The 16-yard completion effectively ended the game.
The game had all the hallmarks of a memorable rivalry game, including controversial officiating. After a 39-yard run by Griffin pushed the Ravens into Steelers (11-0) territory, their running game kept cutting away Pittsburgh’s run defense. With less than a minute left, the offense had the ball at Pittsburgh’s 4 and one timeout remaining.
Improbably, the Ravens came away with nothing. Running back Justice Hill was unlucky not to score on the team’s next play, downed by an unwitting defender — tight end Luke Willson — so the Ravens called a timeout. With 26 seconds remaining, they went back up the gut with running back Gus Edwards. He couldn’t get in.
Worse, he had half of Pittsburgh’s defense lying on top of him, about as eager to leave as teenagers loitering inside a 7-Eleven. When Griffin finally snapped the ball, there were three seconds remaining. He could’ve spiked it for a field goal. Instead, he looked for Willson, wide open after a play-action pass. Willson should’ve had it, and for a second, he did.
But safety Minkah Fitzpatrick intervened at the last second, ripping the ball out. John Harbaugh was apoplectic. The Steelers were jubilant. And the Ravens still trailed in a game that would be short on fireworks.
The noncall was the second to cost the Ravens against Pittsburgh this season. In Week 8, the Steelers were fortunate to not have more time added while defensive end Cameron Heyward was down on the field, behind the play, on the Ravens’ potential go-ahead drive. Pittsburgh instead was charged an injury timeout once Jackson snapped the ball to stop the clock. The Ravens ran just two more plays and couldn’t find the end zone.
From the start, the Ravens’ challenge was monumental. After one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in sports, the Ravens had lost 17 players, including nine starters and seven Pro Bowl players. Harbaugh told NBC before the game that the team had only “kind of” practiced for the game, a fact that soon became evident. On the Ravens’ fourth play from scrimmage, Griffin and Edwards botched the handoff on a zone-read play from their 25-yard line. Only a goal-line stand and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser’s second interception in as many weeks kept the Steelers out of the end zone.
The Ravens’ next drive was somehow even worse. Four weeks after Jackson opened the Ravens’ Week 8 loss to Pittsburgh with a pick-six, Griffin gave away a touchdown himself. Cornerback Joe Haden, who likely would’ve been too banged up to play Thursday, stepped in front of a pass to wide receiver James Proche and ran it back 14 yards for the game’s opening score. Steelers kicker Chris Boswell missed the extra-point attempt, but it didn’t seem like it’d matter in the long run.
Yet for as depleted as they were, the Ravens still entered the game with one clear advantage: on special teams. Even with a punt return unit that had cornerback Davontae Harris, claimed only two weeks ago, at gunner.
It didn’t matter that the Ravens had opened the game with three three-and-outs and another one-and-done. When Steelers returner Ray-Ray McCloud fielded a punt from Sam Koch at his 16-yard line, he didn’t see Harris coming. McCloud had the ball and then he didn’t, and then it was in Ravens special teams ace Anthony Levine Sr.’s hands. Four plays later, Edwards was in the end zone, and the Ravens had a 7-6 lead.
It was a strange start for a strange game.
RAVENS@COWBOYS
Tuesday, 8 p.m.
TV: Chs. 45, 5
Radio: 97.9 FM, 1090 AM