Short-handed Ravens fall to Steelers, 19-14, are eliminated from AFC North title contention

From the start, the Ravens’ challenge was monumental. After one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in sports, the Ravens had lost 17 players, including nine starters and seven Pro Bowl players. Harbaugh told NBC before the game that the team had only “kind of” practiced for the game, a fact that soon became evident. On the Ravens’ fourth play from scrimmage, Griffin and Edwards botched the handoff on a zone-read play from their 25-yard line. Only a goal-line stand and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser’s second interception in as many weeks kept the Steelers out of the end zone.