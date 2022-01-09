Ravens LG Ben Powers, CB Anthony Averett out for regular-season finale; Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr. inactive

Meanwhile, cornerback Anthony Averett (ribs/chest) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (ankle) will not play for the Ravens, who need a win over the Steelers and losses from the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to make the playoffs. Coach John Harbaugh announced Friday that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley will make his fourth start of the season. Jackson has not played since injuring his right ankle Dec. 12 against the Browns.