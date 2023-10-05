Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley ‘strong possibility’ to return against Steelers; RT Morgan Moses back at practice

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury in the season opener against the Houston Texans but said Thursday there’s “a strong possibility” he’ll play Sunday against the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Stanley was a full participant for the second straight day at practice in Owings Mills. He was one of several Ravens who have returned ahead of the key AFC North showdown.

Advertisement

“I’m getting better every day,” Stanley said. “We were trying for it last week, but it just wasn’t there yet.

“We know what this game means to us as a franchise, as a team. No one takes it lightly.”

Advertisement

[ Ravens vs. Steelers scouting report for Week 5: Who has the edge? ]

Baltimore got more good news on the offensive line with right tackle Morgan Moses returning to practice as a limited participant. Moses suffered a shoulder injury in last week’s win over the Cleveland Browns and did not practice Wednesday.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), who hasn’t played since a Week 2 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, was limited for a second straight day, and fellow receiver Rashod Bateman (hamstring) was a full participant for the second straight day.

Running back Justice Hill (foot/hamstring) remained limited for a second straight day, as was cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot). Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hamstring), however, was a full participant after being limited Wednesday, while safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) was a full participant for the second straight practice.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh (ankle) and safety Daryl Worley (shoulder) did not practice again.

For the Steelers, quarterback Kenny Pickett (knee) was a full participant after being limited a day earlier. Offensive lineman Chukwuma Okorafor (elbow) and linebacker Cole Holcomb (back) also practiced fully.

Defensive end DeMarvin Leal (concussion) was limited after not practicing Wednesday, while outside linebacker Alex Highsmith did not practice with a groin injury. He joined several others who did not participate, including offensive linemen James Daniels (groin) and Dan Moore Jr. (knee); tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring); and punter Pressley Harvin (right hamstring).