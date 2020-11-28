After week with limited practice, six Ravens listed as questionable for game vs. Steelers

Six Ravens were listed as questionable for Tuesday’s rematch with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game already postponed twice because of the team’s coronavirus outbreak.
Four potential starters were estimated to be limited Saturday, the fifth straight day the Ravens haven’t practiced: tight end Mark Andrews (thigh), guard Tyre Phillips (ankle), outside linebacker Matthew Judon (ankle) and cornerback Jimmy Smith (ankle/back). The Ravens last worked out together Monday, when they held a masked walk-through at the team facility.
Also questionable are backup tight end Luke Willson (illness), who would not have participated, and starting defensive end Derek Wolfe (illness), who would’ve been a full participant.
The Steelers will be without running back Jaylen Samuels on Tuesday night when they play the Ravens, ruled out with a quad injury. Samuels didn’t practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and was listed as did not practice on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, all estimates as the team did not practice those days.
Cornerback Joe Haden (knee), who didn’t practice on Tuesday, was limited in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. He is listed as questionable for Tuesday.
In addition, Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith will not coach on Tuesday due to an illness. Assistant wide receivers coach Blaine Stewart will assume the role. Quarterbacks coach Matt Canada also will not coach on Tuesday due to illness.