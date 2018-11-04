Newly acquired RB Ty Montgomery won’t play for Ravens vs. Steelers

Ty Montgomery will not get his first taste of the Ravens-Pittsburgh Steelers rivalry after all.

Two days after coach John Harbaugh said the terminology used by the Green Bay Packers — Montgomery’s previous employer — and the Ravens was similar and could help the running back/wide receiver make his debut with the team at M&T Bank Stadium, the team deactivated Montgomery prior to Sunday’s AFC North showdown.

Acquired in a trade Tuesday for a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, Montgomery might have fortified a rushing attack that ranks 24th in the NFL in yards per game at 96.6 and 31st in yards per carry at 3.6. Instead, Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and rookie Gus Edwards will handle the ball-carrying duties.

The Ravens also scratched quarterback Robert Griffin III, right tackle James Hurst (back), rookie wide receiver Jordan Lasley (hamstring), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (left ankle), outside linebacker Tim Williams (right ankle) and tight end Maxx Williams.

This marks the second straight week that Maxx Williams has been inactive. Jermaine Eluemunor and rookie Orlando Brown Jr. are expected to start for Stanley and Hurst, respectively.

The good news along the offensive line is that left guard Alex Lewis and rookie guard/center Bradley Bozeman are active. Lewis has sat out two consecutive games since suffering a pinched nerve in his neck in a 21-0 victory at the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 14, and Bozeman missed Sunday’s 36-21 loss at the Carolina Panthers after sustaining a left calf injury in a 24-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 21.

Running back Collins (foot), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (thigh), strong safety Tony Jefferson (hamstring) and middle linebacker C.J. Mosley (thigh) are active and will likely play.

Pittsburgh deactivated starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee), cornerback Brian Allen, rookie free safety Marcus Allen, offensive tackle Zach Banner, wide receiver Justin Hunter, rookie quarterback Mason Rudolph and defensive end L.T. Walton. Matt Feiler is expected to make his second straight start for Gilbert at right tackle.

Baltimore Sun sports columnist Mike Preston talks about the importance of the Ravens' getting a win on Sunday against the Steelers. Baltimore Ravens newest running back Ty Montgomery talks about the trade from Green Bay to the Ravens.

