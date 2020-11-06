Ravens film study: Yannick Ngakoue’s evolving role, Marquise Brown’s missed chances and more

As the Ravens distanced themselves from their disappointing loss Sunday to the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, coach John Harbaugh tried to see the big picture. The Indianapolis Colts are next on the schedule, after all, and they don’t have many holes, either.
“That’s how it is in this league," Harbaugh said in a video conference call Wednesday. “You play great people, great players, coaches, teams. Every team has their strengths. Every team has their weaknesses within that; nobody is invincible by any stretch. So you get ready to go.”
The Ravens don’t have a week off to lick their wounds and pore through tape, as they did ahead of their Week 8 AFC North clash. But at this point in the season, they know their strengths and they know their weaknesses. Sunday’s defeat revealed both bad and good.
Here’s a look at how defensive end Yannick Ngakoue fared in his Ravens debut, what might’ve frustrated wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, and why the offense was unlucky on two red-zone trips.
A new weapon
Compared to the Ravens' last midseason trade acquisition, Ngakoue had a quiet debut: one tackle and no quarterback hits. There were no plays as game-changing as cornerback Marcus Peters' pick-six against Russell Wilson in Week 7, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback’s first interception of the 2019 season. But there were signs of his ability, his shifting responsibilities and how his arrival could alter Don “Wink” Martindale’s defense.
At 6 feet 2, 246 pounds, Ngakoue can accelerate easily and change directions seamlessly. Even with Steelers left tackle Alejandro Villanueva well prepared for Ngakoue’s signature cross-chop — a pass-rush move in which he chops the opposing tackle’s outside arm, clubs his outside elbow and turns the corner — the former Maryland standout helped the Ravens get in quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s face.
In the first quarter, Ngakoue beat Villanueva with an inside move, forcing running back James Conner to help pick him up. With L.J. Fort blitzing behind Ngakoue, the inside linebacker had a clear path to Roethlisberger, who missed badly deep on a somewhat hurried throw to wide receiver Chase Claypool.
In the second quarter, the Ravens got creative with a pair of pressure packages. The premise in both was simple: Get a three-on-two matchup against a guard and tackle, and have the center occupied long enough for Ngakoue to fly in unblocked. With safety DeShon Elliott taking on the tackle on an outside rush, and outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Pernell McPhee taking the guard out of the picture, Ngakoue got two good shots at Roethlisberger.
On the first, he was a half-second away from a quarterback hit before Roethlisberger delivered an incomplete pass. On the second, Ngakoue just missed a takedown, but his pressure forced Roethlisberger to double-clutch the ball. Inside linebacker Chris Board arrived in time to clean up with a sack and force a fumble, which Roethlisberger recovered.
The Ravens traded the Vikings a pair of picks for Ngakoue’s pass-rush ability, but they’ll also ask him to do more. After dropping into coverage just six times over 310 snaps with Minnesota, according to Pro Football Focus, he did it twice Sunday. The second time, unexpectedly, was a third-and-9 play in which he cornered Conner with inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who tackled him after a 5-yard gain.
Pittsburgh finished with a season-low 221 yards Sunday, including just 4.4 yards per play, but it would be premature to draw any conclusions about Ngakoue’s influence on the defense. According to Pro-Football-Reference, the Ravens blitzed Roethlisberger just 12 times — a season low for Martindale — on his 34 drop-backs Sunday.
Was it because of the respect the Ravens have for Ngakoue? Perhaps. More likely, though, it was a countermeasure against Roethlisberger’s quick-throw attack. The Ravens' blitz rate Sunday was 35.3%; their only game this season with a lower percentage was against the Washington Football Team and Dwayne Haskins Jr. (33.3%), another quick-draw quarterback.
“I think that you see on tape what an asset it is,” Martindale said Thursday of Ngakoue’s presence. “The best is yet to come. He fits into our system well. He knows our system already, inside and out. He’s a smart player, and we’re excited to have him. I’m just as excited this week as I was last [week], because he plays like a Raven. He’s tough and physical, and he wants to win.”
Finding ‘Hollywood’
If there’s a player who might have felt the sting of left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s season-ending ankle injury Sunday more than quarterback Lamar Jackson, it was wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.
After the loss, Brown tweeted (and then deleted) a message expressing frustration with his role in the offense. The Ravens' leader this season in targets (44), catches (27) and yards (275) had just one catch on two targets. The Steelers rarely gave Jackson a clean pocket, which effectively neutered most of Brown’s longer-developing routes.
According to a review of Sunday’s game, on his 36 snaps on passing plays, Brown ran 11 vertical routes. The rest were a mix of curls, comebacks, drags, digs and outs — a fairly diverse range of routes.
Both of Brown’s targets came in the fourth quarter: once on a drag route, when Jackson’s pass led him too far out of the end zone, and then on a stop route on the very next play. Jackson found him easily for a 3-yard touchdown.
But it was end-of-half execution that might have irked Brown the most. With less than a minute before halftime Sunday, Brown had favorable looks on three straight plays but never got a chance.
First, he found himself covered by inside linebacker Vince Williams on a Steelers blitz, but Brown’s shallow route took him into crowded airspace. Williams never had to open his hips and run with the speedster. Wide receiver Willie Snead IV ended up with a first-down catch, anyway.
On the next play, Brown ran by cornerback Joe Haden on a post route, with no safety help over the top. But a protection breakdown forced Jackson to the sideline, and he had to throw the ball away.
On the third play, Brown was wide open over the middle on a dig route. Unfortunately, so was Mark Andrews. Even more unfortunately, Jackson missed the tight end. The Ravens ran three more plays before kicker Justin Tucker came on for a 51-yard field-goal attempt.
In the fourth quarter, Brown had two other crucial opportunities. On the failed fourth-and-3 that Jackson took on a quarterback draw, he was left wide open by Haden near the sideline. On the Ravens' following possession, Brown ran a quick speed out that would’ve moved the offense from the 23-yard line to around the 15. But Jackson looked him off before throwing an off-balance incompletion to wide receiver Devin Duvernay, just as the Steelers' pass rush got to him.
One play later, the game was over. Not long after that, Brown shared his thoughts on social media. On Thursday, offensive coordinator Greg Roman took some of the blame for his low output.
“It’s really on us as coaches,” he said. “Some of it is just how that game unfolded, but we definitely want Marquise involved, and have him continue to improve in practice and get him involved in the games. … Play-calling can be a little bit different at times. There’s a lot of factors that go into where the defense decides to really emphasize their coverage and who ends up being open. So some weeks, you get a lot. Some weeks, you don’t. But we’re always striving to keep Marquise involved and developing in our offense.”
Wasted opportunities
Jackson was criticized for coming away with nothing on two red-zone trips, and for good reason. He seemed to forget about outside linebacker Bud Dupree after briefly avoiding him, only to be strip-sacked midway through the first quarter. And Jackson picked up only 6 yards on the two consecutive runs that ended the Ravens' second-to-last drive in the fourth quarter.
To make matters worse, both fates were easily avoidable. With just a little better execution, both plays might have resulted in a touchdown.
Before Dupree’s strip-sack, tight end Nick Boyle and Andrews collided into each other just yards off the line of scrimmage, taking themselves out of the play. Then running back Gus Edwards couldn’t make a clean chop block on Dupree, giving him a free shot at Jackson.
In the fourth quarter, when Jackson climbed in the pocket on third-and-5 from the Steelers' 10-yard line, it was clear he wasn’t looking to pass. He did have three open targets, though: Snead and running back J.K. Dobbins probably could’ve picked up first downs on simple catches over the middle. And Duvernay, running an out-breaking route to his left, was wide open at the first sign of a potential scramble. The rookie could’ve walked into the end zone.
Instead, Duvernay clapped his hands as Jackson was tackled, and the Ravens moved to fourth down.