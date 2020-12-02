Ravens denied touchdown in strange sequence at end of first half vs. Steelers

On second-and-goal, the Ravens handed the ball to running back Gus Edwards, who was tackled short of the end zone. With the clock running out, Steelers players stayed on top of the football to force more time to run off the clock. Once the ball was set for play, the Ravens had just four seconds left. Quarterback Robert Griffin III lofted a pass to tight end Luke Willson, who had the ball knocked out of his hands, and the half ended with the Steelers leading 12-7.