By the numbers: Ravens’ COVID-19 outbreak has taken a toll

The Ravens haven’t played since Nov. 22, but they’ve lost a lot in that week and a half.
A coronavirus outbreak in Baltimore has depleted their roster and upended expectations for their long-delayed game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. For a look at just what the Ravens have to overcome, as well as who can help, here’s a by-the-numbers look at Wednesday’s game.
0
Tight ends or fullbacks the Ravens have on their active roster. With tight end Nick Boyle suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 10, and with tight end Mark Andrews and fullback Patrick Ricard testing positive for COVID-19, the Ravens will have to rely on practice squad players. Luke Willson played in the Ravens’ Week 11 loss to the Tennessee Titans, while Sean Culkin and Eric Tomlinson are also options Wednesday.
1
Games Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III has started since 2017. After sitting out the 2017 season, Griffin made the Ravens’ 53-man roster as their third-string quarterback in 2018 and backed up Lamar Jackson in 2019. His one start came in the Ravens’ 28-10 win over the Steelers in Week 17, when he went 11-for-21 for 96 yards and threw an interception and rushed eight times for 50 yards.
2
Coaches the Ravens will be without Wednesday. The team announced Tuesday that, because of illness, offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris and running backs coach Matt Weiss would not travel with the team or coach in its game at Pittsburgh. Assistant offensive line coach Rich Angulo and senior assistant and running backs coach Craig Ver Steeg will fill in, respectively.
3
Postponements of Wednesday’s game. The Ravens and Steelers were initially set to meet on Thanksgiving Day, but a coronavirus outbreak in Baltimore pushed the game to Sunday afternoon, and then to Tuesday night and finally to Wednesday afternoon — one day before the Ravens were initially scheduled to face the Dallas Cowboys. (That Week 13 game has since been postponed to Tuesday night.)
6
Starting offensive line combinations for the Ravens this season. With the team’s top two centers, Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura, unavailable, the Ravens will have to do still more shuffling up front. Depending on the team’s health, the Ravens could start Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle, Bradley Bozeman at left guard, rookie Trystan Colon-Castillo at center, rookie Tyre Phillips at right guard and D.J. Fluker at right tackle. They’ll take on a Steelers defense that leads the NFL in sacks.
10
Days in a row that the Ravens reportedly returned a positive COVID-19 test, before Wednesday’s results returned all negatives. Backup safety Geno Stone was the latest to test positive, according to ESPN, but with the game still on, the Ravens traveled to Pittsburgh on Tuesday night without him. The Ravens entered Wednesday with 16 active-roster or practice squad players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning they’d either tested positive or been exposed as a “high-risk” close contact. The list didn’t include Stone.
39
Active-roster players who are available to play. Most teams have all 53 allotted roster spots filled. The outbreak in Baltimore has made that impossible. The Ravens have just two quarterbacks, two running backs, five wide receivers, no tight ends, no fullbacks, eight offensive linemen, four defensive linemen, two outside linebackers, five inside linebackers, five cornerbacks, four safeties (including Anthony Levine Sr.) and two members of their special teams “Wolfpack.”
217
Rushing yards for running back Gus Edwards against the Steelers over the past year. Edwards will again take center stage for the Ravens, who’ll reportedly be without normal starter Mark Ingram II and Week 11 starter J.K. Dobbins. Edwards rushed 21 times for 130 yards in the Ravens’ Week 17 win over Pittsburgh last season and added 16 carries for 87 yards in Week 8.
5,009
Combined 2020 snap count of the 17 Ravens who won’t play Sunday because they tested positive for COVID-19 or are self-quarantining as a close contact. The players, who range from Jackson to practice squad offensive lineman Will Holden, have started a combined 74 games this season.