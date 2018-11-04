Ravens-Steelers by the numbers

Key numbers from the Ravens’ 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9:

7 — Touchdowns in nine games for Alex Collins, a single-season career high for the Ravens running back.

7-0 — Ravens’ record at home in November against AFC North opponents during John Harbaugh’s coaching tenure since 2008 before Sunday’s game.

10 of 16 — Pittsburgh’s conversion rate on third down, the most conversions against the Ravens defense this season.

23:31 — Ravens’ time of possession on Sunday, a season low.

529 – Career tackles for Ravens middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, the fifth-highest total in franchise history.

