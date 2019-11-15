With the Ravens’ rematches against their AFC North rivals still more than a month away, coach John Harbaugh said Friday that he wasn’t focused on the fallout from the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers’ fight Thursday night.
The NFL suspended Browns defensive end star Myles Garrett on Friday for at least the rest of the regular season and postseason, hours after he used a helmet “as a weapon” by striking Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head late in Cleveland’s 21-7 win.
Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey was suspended three games without pay and also fined for punching and kicking Garrett. Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was suspended for one game after shoving Rudolph to the ground from behind during the incident. The Steelers and Browns were also fined $250,000 each.
The Ravens will host the Steelers (5-5) in Week 16 and travel to Cleveland (4-6) the following week. Of the suspended players, only Garrett is set to miss his team’s game against the Ravens. The suspended players have three business days to appeal their penalties.
Harbaugh said Friday that the Ravens (7-2) are focused on “our 10th game,” Sunday’s high-profile clash against the AFC South-leading Houston Texans (6-3).
“All I can say about that is, obviously, we’re worried about us," he said. “Our concern is us and our game on Sunday, and really, that’s it. Nothing else outside of this circle is what we’re thinking about. I’m sure the NFL will address it in full. We trust them to do that.”
Extra points
>> Harbaugh said the availability of defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who did not practice this week after hurting his ankle early in Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals, will be a game-time decision Sunday.
>> Harbaugh said he didn’t know whether the Ravens would send a representative to attend free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s workout Saturday in Atlanta. As of Friday afternoon, over a dozen teams had committed to attending. “I didn’t ask,” Harbaugh said. “Does anybody know? I don’t really care, to be honest with you. We’re focused on Sunday.”
>> The Maryland Army National Guard landed two CH-47 Chinook and one UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters on the Ravens’ practice field Friday before taking a handful of players and staff members up for a brief flight around Baltimore. “Pretty cool, huh?” Harbaugh said as the helicopters flew overhead during his postpractice news conference.