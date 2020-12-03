Instant analysis from the Ravens’ 19-14 loss to the Steelers on Wednesday afternoon

Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens played valiantly under extraordinary circumstances. With nine starters on the reserve/COVID-19 list and no passing game to speak of, they made an undefeated team nervous all the way into the fourth quarter. They did it with outstanding red zone defense and opportunistic special-teams play. But offensive miscues, including a pick-six from quarterback Robert Griffin III and a botched goal-line opportunity just before halftime, did them in. With Griffin unable to find time against the league’s best defensive front, they simply did not have enough firepower to play from behind. The Ravens have little choice but to move on from one of the most bizarre and unsettling 10-day stretches in team history. With most of their players due back for Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, they’ll still have their chances to make a playoff push.