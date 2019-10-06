Childs Walker, reporter: In a game choked by overofficiating and bizarre turns of fortune, the Ravens escaped Pittsburgh with an essential AFC North victory. In the end, that matters more than their deeply uneven performance. The Ravens struggled to control Pittsburgh’s gifted defensive front in a mistake-filled offensive effort. Quarterback Lamar Jackson made a poor decision by throwing an outside pass deep in his own territory in the waning seconds of the first half. The resulting interception cost the Ravens three precious points. With wide receiver Marquise Brown hampered by an ankle injury, the Ravens again struggled to create plays down the field, and they could not make up for it by sustaining drives. The Ravens’ defensive backs did a better job keeping plays in front of them than they had the previous two weeks. But they still could not keep Steelers backup quarterback Devlin Hodges from moving down the field on key drives in the second half. Two clutch field goals by Justin Tucker (he proved again why he’s the best in the world) sent them home happy anyway.