Ravens lose gamble on late 2-point conversion attempt and fall to Steelers, 20-19

Jackson was also sacked four times in the first half, twice by former Ravens teammate Chris Wormley, who had just 2 ½ sacks in three seasons in Baltimore. Jackson scrambled twice for 20 yards in the first half, but too often he held on to the ball for too long, waiting for a play downfield to develop. With star outside linebacker T.J. Watt and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward on the other side of the line, and the Steelers unafraid to blitz on third down, the Ravens struggled with negative plays.