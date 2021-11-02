22 stats that have defined the Ravens’ season, from Lamar Jackson’s deep throws to Odafe Oweh’s fast start

3.1: Jackson’s average time to throw — the period between when the ball is snapped and when it leaves his hand — is an NFL-high 3.1 seconds through Week 8, according to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats. That mark equals his career high, set during his rookie year, but Jackson’s using his time much differently nowadays. In 2018, he averaged 8.3 air yards per attempt, which ranked 16th among qualifying quarterbacks. (Air yards measure the downfield yardage of a pass at the moment the target catches or does not catch the ball.) This year, Jackson is the NFL’s most aggressive downfield passer, averaging 10.8 air yards per attempt. The Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson is second, at 9.1 air yards per attempt.