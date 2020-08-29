What made the Ravens’ call for justice different? It recognized the ‘gravity of the moment.’

Ravens coach John Harbaugh entered the team’s Owings Mills facility Thursday morning ready for practice, but many of his players’ thoughts were elsewhere. Protests had broken out in Kenosha, Wisconsin, over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The sports world was starting to mobilize.
Defensive back Anthony Levine Sr., one of the team’s longest-tenured veterans, approached Harbaugh, and they had what the coach called a “really long, heart-to-heart, great talk.” After speaking with other players, it was clear they wanted to address the situation.
Multiple sports leagues and teams had already postponed games and practices amid renewed calls for racial equality. With the Ravens gathered Thursday, the team decided to go forward with practice and cancel afternoon meetings. Over a two-plus-hour discussion, players and coaches settled on a plan of action.
What resulted was a comprehensive statement pushing for specific reforms in social justice and racial equality that experts called groundbreaking for a professional sports franchise.
“By the end of the day, I was surprised how emotionally spent I was, and I think everybody was, because we care about one another,” Harbaugh said Friday, his first comments since the team released the statement. “And we had some really interesting, deep, thoughtful, challenging things [that] were said back and forth, but in love — they were spoken in love.
“And we learned a lot. Just powerful. I’m proud of our players, I’m proud of the coaches. I’m proud of the organization and the opportunity to be at the forefront, in some way, of change.”
Harbaugh said coaches and players helped formulate three bullet points that represented the team’s goals. A smaller group of players and coaches then assembled to draft the statement that was released early Thursday evening.
In recent months, after several high-profile killings of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement, numerous teams and sports leagues have come out with anti-racism statements. But few, if any, have issued one that compares in breadth to the Ravens’ call to action Thursday.
Among the team’s requests were the arrest and prosecution of the police officers responsible for the shooting of Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, as well as the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black emergency medical technician who was fatally shot in Louisville, Kentucky, after police officers executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment in March.
One of the three police officers involved in Taylor’s shooting has been fired, but none have been arrested. Blake was shot seven times in the back as police officers attempted to detain him, an incident Blake’s family said has left him paralyzed from the waist down.
Dr. Hasan Kwame Jeffries, an associate professor of history at Ohio State who has studied sports protests, called the statement a “step further” for sports teams amid the fight for social justice.
“It is a strong statement. It is unequivocal and it’s focused in terms of identifying what the problem is,” Jeffries said. “I’m hard-pressed to think of another organization issuing — as the organization, not just as the players of the organization — a statement for the entire body that is as specific in terms of calling out what the issue is, but then also outlining and identifying key things that they would like to see done.”
Dr. Ben Carrington, an associate professor of sociology and journalism at the University of Southern California, called it a bold statement that was “explicitly political” and more akin to the messaging of the NBA, rather than the NFL, which was slow to embrace player protests.
“I was taken aback that finally the NFL, a particular team, is kind of stepping up in a way which is much more explicit about recognizing the gravity of the moment,” said Carrington, author of “Race, Sport and Politics: The Sporting Black Diaspora.”
The Ravens also called on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to bring the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020 to a floor vote, a bill Harbaugh said he read and has “so many good things in there.” Among other reforms, the bill calls for an end to qualified immunity, a judicially established doctrine that makes it more difficult to hold officers and police forces accountable for excessive force.
George Floyd, the Black man for whom the bill is named, died in May after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest. Floyd and Taylor’s name have become rallying cries in nationwide protests against police brutality.
Thursday’s statement represented a new step forward for the franchise’s support of social justice matters. While the NFL and most of its franchises released statements decrying racism after Floyd’s death, the Ravens published a video voicing support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
The approximately 10-minute clip featured Harbaugh and multiple veteran leaders speaking out, but it also included another prominent team figure: owner Steve Bisciotti.
“Ask the questions, ask the uncomfortable questions, and you will come to the conclusion that I have,” Bisciotti said at the end of the video. “That you don’t feel it enough and you don’t live it enough if you’re not willing to say it: Black Lives Matter.”
It was the type of leadership that former NFL linebacker and activist Aaron Maybin witnessed firsthand.
Earlier this month, the Ravens announced a $1 million donation to several grassroots organizations in the Baltimore-area community. Maybin, a Baltimore native, took part in discussions that also included local activists, current players and former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith. Maybin said he was impressed by Biscotti’s dedication to not only educating himself and supporting social justice but also funding the initiatives of community groups.
“It was good that he was able to see the necessity and not just donate $1 million to these big organizations, but find the grassroots, community-based organizations that need that support as well,” Maybin said.
After the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to sit out their NBA playoff game Wednesday led other teams across sports to suspend play, the league and its players’ association agreed to resume play Saturday and to take up other initiatives, including the establishment of a social justice coalition.
Harbaugh said the Ravens on Thursday discussed “symbolic things” the NFL could do this season, but he said there were no talks among players of sitting out regular-season games. The team isn’t far removed from its controversial protest during the 2017 season, when players were booed and criticized for kneeling during the national anthem in London.
But the legacy of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s initial demonstration — kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and inequal treatment of people of color — was apparent in Baltimore and elsewhere this week. With their response Thursday, the Ravens became a standard-bearer in the sports world for the issues that Kaepernick has championed.
“The fact that the Ravens gave this statement when [three years ago], they wouldn’t even give Colin Kaepernick a tryout, that tells you a whole lot about how much they’ve been able to move their organization, as well as the city,” Jeffries said.