Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley, CB Jimmy Smith active vs. Texans

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and cornerback Jimmy Smith are active for the team’s first road game of the season Sunday against the Houston Texans. Both players were listed as questionable to play.
Running back Justice Hill, who missed the team’s Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns with a thigh injury and was listed as questionable, is inactive.
Quarterback Trace McSorley, wide receiver Chris Moore (finger), rookie safety Geno Stone, rookie guard Ben Bredeson and rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee) are also inactive.
Safety Jordan Richards, who on Saturday was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster for a second straight week, is active.
Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (quad) and offensive lineman Tytus Howard (ankle), two starters who were listed as questionable, are active.
Running back Duke Johnson (ankle) is inactive, as is cornerback Cornell Armstrong, linebackers Jonathan Greenard and Peter Kalambayi (hamstring), offensive lineman Charlie Heck and tight end Pharaoh Brown.