Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley misses practice as RG Tyre Phillips returns; QB Lamar Jackson a full participant

The Ravens got one starting offensive lineman back at practice Wednesday, while another sat out as the team prepares for Sunday’s road game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley missed practice with a shoulder injury, according to the team’s injury report. A shoulder injury kept Stanley out of the team’s Week 4 win against the Washington Football Team. He returned for Sunday’s 27-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals and played all but one snap.
Defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen), defensive end Calais Campbell (not injury related) and cornerbacks Marcus Peters (thigh) Jimmy Smith (knee) also did not practice.
Rookie right guard Tyre Phillips, who missed last Sunday’s win over the Bengals because of a shoulder injury, returned to practice and was a limited participant. Wide receiver Chris Moore (finger/thigh), who has yet to play this season, was also limited.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed practice last Wednesday and Thursday because of a sore knee and illness but still played against the Bengals, was not listed on the team’s injury and was a full participant.
Nine Eagles did not practice Wednesday: linebackers Shaun Bradley (illness) and Duke Riley (rib); offensive linemen Jamon Brown (illness) and Lane Johnson (ankle); defensive tackles Fletcher Cox (not injury related) and Hassan Ridgeway (illness); and defensive backs Marcus Epps (rib), Darius Slay (concussion) and K’Von Wallace (neck).
Wide receivers DeSean Jackson (hamstring) and Alshon Jeffery (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and tight end Richard Rodgers (neck) were limited. Center Jason Kelce (hip) was a full participant.