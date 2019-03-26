Ravens re-sign cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste to one-year deal

Free-agent cornerback Stanley Jean-Baptiste has re-signed with the Ravens on a one-year deal, his agent, Sunny Shah, tweeted Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Jean-Baptiste, 28, a restricted free agent after last season, was not tendered by the Ravens, meaning he was free to sign with any NFL team.

Instead, the former second-round pick will return to Baltimore, where he has spent the past 1½ years. Jean-Baptiste joined the Ravens’ practice squad in October 2017 and was promoted to the active roster two months later, playing in one game.

With a strong preseason, he appeared likely to make the Ravens’ season-opening 53-man roster last year. But he broke his arm in the preseason finale against the Washington Redskins and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Jean-Baptiste, who has spent time with six organizations in his five-year NFL career, again faces a battle to make the Ravens’ roster. Cornerback is a position of strength for the team, which signed special teams standout Justin Bethel, a cornerback, this month.

