Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley and inside linebacker Chris Board returned to practice Wednesday after suffering concussions in the team’s Dec. 8 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Both Stanley and Board were full participants. Neither player practiced last week nor played last Thursday in the team’s 42-21 win over the New York Jets.
Running back Mark Ingram II (non-injury related), cornerback Jimmy Smith (non-injury related), safety Earl Thomas III (non-injury related) and guard Marshal Yanda (non-injury related) did not practice.
Three Browns players did not practice Wednesday: offensive tackle Kendall Lam (knee), defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (back) and center JC Tretter (knee). Wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. (groin) and Jarvis Landry (hip), cornerback Denzel Ward (ankle) and defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) were limited.